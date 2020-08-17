Cowboys Defensive Tackle Reportedly Injured At Practice

The Cowboys’ defensive line should be one of the team’s strengths in 2020, but Dallas’ depth at the position might have taken a hit on Monday morning.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy went down with an injury at practice.

“The severity is unclear, but something to watch for moving forward,” Rapoport reports.

McCoy, 32, signed with the Cowboys in free agency. He comes to Dallas after spending 2010-18 in Tampa Bay and the 2019 season in Carolina. McCoy is a six-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro on the defensive line.

Dallas made several notable additions to its defensive front this offseason. The Cowboys signed McCoy and Dontari Poe at the start of free agency. Jerry Jones’ team recently added Everson Griffen and former 49ers star Aldon Smith, as well.

“I still don’t think they’re in the top tier with teams like San Francisco and Pittsburgh. But there’s no doubt the Cowboys have turned a group that looked like a weakness into a strength – on paper, at least,” Cowboys beat reporter David Helman said of the defensive line.

The Cowboys are currently in training camp, scheduled to begin the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Rams in Los Angeles.