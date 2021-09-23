Cowboys Get Big Lift On Defense For Monday’s Game

This week has been filled with bad news for the Dallas Cowboys, as they have already ruled out defensive end Dorance Armstrong and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins for Monday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. On Thursday afternoon, though, they finally received some positive news.

Dallas has officially activated defensive end Randy Gregory from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That means he’s eligible to play against the Eagles.

Gregory missed the Cowboys’ Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers due to a positive test. Despite his absence, the Cowboys found a way to come out on top.

Now that Gregory is once again ready for action, Dallas should feel a little bit better about its defensive line. In his last five meetings against Philadelphia, the Nebraska product has 19 tackles, 10 quarterback hurries, 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

The Cowboys will still be without star defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence for the foreseeable future, but Gregory’s return should help when it comes to getting pressure on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Gregory isn’t the only talented defensive player that Mike McCarthy could unleash against Hurts in Week 3. Last week, the Cowboys learned that rookie linebacker Micah Parsons is actually an exceptional pass rusher when given the chance.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Cowboys’ front seven handles the Eagles’ rushing attack on Monday night.