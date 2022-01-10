Cowboys Get Encouraging Injury News Before Wild Card

The Cowboys are going to get a big boost for Sunday’s playoff game against the 49ers.

Executive Vice President Stephen Jones confirmed on the radio that he feels great about running back Tony Pollard’s chances of playing. Pollard didn’t play on Saturday due to a foot injury.

“Absolutely. He’ll be ready to roll,” Jones said. “We feel really good about the health of this team.”

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said on @1053thefan that he feels great about RB Tony Pollard's availability for Sunday's playoff game against the 49ers. Pollard (foot) didn't play Saturday. — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 10, 2022

Pollard finished the regular season with 719 yards and two touchdowns on 130 carries. He’s been the perfect compliment to Ezekiel Elliott after he finished with 1,002 yards rushing along with 10 touchdowns.

Having both healthy will allow Elliott to have a break at times since he’s been banged up all season.

Dallas is also firing on all cylinders on offense coming into this game. The Cowboys are fresh off a 51-26 beatdown of the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday when their starters played deep into the second half.

Owner Jerry Jones wanted the team to play to win and he got exactly what he wanted. Quarterback Dak Prescott finished with 295 yards and five touchdowns as some of the questions his critics had were answered in this victory.

The Cowboys now need to prove they can win in the playoffs with this core. They haven’t won more than one game in the playoffs since 1995.