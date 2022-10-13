Cowboys Get Encouraging Jason Peters Injury News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 26: Jason Peters #71 and Matt Farniok #68 of the Dallas Cowboys walk off the field after defeating the New York Giants in the game at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys were without Jason Peters last week due to a chest injury. With that said, it sounds like he's trending in the right direction for this Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Peters had a good day of practice on Wednesday. The plan is to increase his workload over the next two days.

The Cowboys have utilized Peters as a rotational starter at left guard this season.

Peters spent the majority of his career with the Eagles, so you know he's fired up for this weekend's matchup.

Peters made headlines earlier this week with his comments about Eagles fans.

"I just know Philly fans are f---ing idiots when it comes to the camaraderie and the Cowboys, any team, really," Peters said Wednesday, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "They know that. They pride themselves on being nasty."

Kickoff for the Cowboys-Eagles game is at 8:20 p.m. ET.