Cowboys Get Encouraging News On Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper injured his ribs late in last week’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers, putting his status for Week 3 in doubt.

The Cowboys got a positive sign from Cooper on Thursday, as he returned to practice, albeit on a limited basis. Still, the fact he was able to get some work done is encouraging.

Dallas has an extra day of rest this week before playing the Eagles on Monday night. That could also prove helpful as Cooper tries to shake off his ailing ribs.

Good sign for Cowboys WR Amari Cooper (ribs). He will be limited today, but he’ll practice. Seems like a good sign he will play Monday night against the Eagles pic.twitter.com/YWVrhUKXpH — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 23, 2021

Through two games, Cooper has been everything Dallas has hoped for, catching 16 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. He and CeeDee Lamb give the Cowboys a potent 1-2 punch at receiver.

Michael Gallup, who was expected to be the third Dallas wideout to play a major role this year, remains out with the leg injury he suffered in Week 1. Cedrick Wilson (five catches for 44 yards in two games) filled in for Gallup last weekend.

The Cowboys have also incorporated tight ends Dalton Schultz and Blake Jarwin into the passing game. Together, the pair has combined for 14 catches and 120 receiving yards this season.