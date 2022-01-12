Cowboys Get Encouraging Tony Pollard Injury News

Micah Parsons and Tyron Smith aren’t the only marquee players on the Dallas Cowboys set to return for Wild Card Weekend. It sounds like running back Tony Pollard is going to play this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

On Wednesday, the Cowboys listed Pollard as a full participant in practice. That’s a strong sign that he’ll be active this weekend.

Pollard has been nursing a foot injury since early December. He initially played through the pain, but was given Week 18 off to rest his foot.

If Pollard is active this Sunday, the Cowboys will be able to lean heavily on their ground game. When he’s in the lineup, he gives Mike McCarthy’s offense a nice change of pace.

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (foot) was a full participant in today’s practice LT Tyron Smith (knee/ankle), LB Keanu Neal (chest/elbow) were limited — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 12, 2022

Earlier this week, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones admit that he feels great about Pollard’s availability for Wild Card Weekend.

“He’s ready to roll,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

Pollard finished the regular season with 719 yards and two touchdowns on 130 carries. He also had 39 catches for 337 yards.

The Cowboys will release Pollard’s official status for Wild Card Weekend in the near future.