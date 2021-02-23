Cowboys Reportedly Get Great News On The Offensive Line

One of the main reasons the Dallas Cowboys struggled this past season was because their offensive line was struck by the injury bug. Tyron Smith missed the second half of the season due to neck surgery, meanwhile La’el Collins missed the entire year due to a hip injury.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, the latest update on their offensive tackles is encouraging.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater is reporting that Collins and Smith are showing a lot of progress in rehab. She shared additional information on the Cowboys’ offensive line on Twitter.

“I’m told LT Tyron Smith has been a regular in the gym and has been successful in his rehab,” Slater tweeted. “RT La’el Collins is already working out with offseason position coach.”

Two other notes I’ll address on @nflnetwork? Health of the offensive line.

The Cowboys’ offense would look drastically better next season just by getting Collins and Smith back on the field. When healthy, they’re one of the best offensive tackle duos in the NFL.

Dallas couldn’t run the football with much success in 2020 simply because its offensive line wasn’t at full strength. That ultimately led to pedestrian numbers for Ezekiel Elliott.

With the offensive line returning to form this offseason, it’s imperative the Cowboys take care of negotiations with Dak Prescott to ensure a chance at the NFC East crown this fall.