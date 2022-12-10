Cowboys Get Key Offensive Weapon Back For Game vs. Texans

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Cowboys' passing game is about to receive a boost. On Saturday morning, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced that wide receiver James Washington will be activated from injured reserve.

Washington, a former second-round pick out of Oklahoma State, signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys this past offseason.

Unfortunately for Washington, he suffered a fractured foot in August. That injury has kept him on the sideline for the past few months.

On the bright side, Washington told reporters that he's feeling good heading into Sunday's game against the Texans.

"Every route feels stronger than the last,” Washington said. “Just getting more and more trust in it.”

Washington last played for the Steelers. He finished his career in Pittsburgh with 114 catches for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns

It'll be interesting to see how the Cowboys utilize Washington in his debut.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-Texans game is at 1 p.m. ET.