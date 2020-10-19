Cowboys Get Major Boost On Defense Before Monday Night’s Game

The Dallas Cowboys will be without star QB Dak Prescott for their game against the Cardinals and the rest of the season. But Dallas will be getting a big defensive boost with one of their top linebackers returning.

On Monday, the Cowboys announced that Pro Bowl linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is being promoted to the active roster. In a corresponding move, Dak prescott was moved to injured reserve.

Vander Esch made the Pro Bowl as a rookie for Dallas in 2018. He had 140 tackles, two interceptions and seven passes defended that year.

Vander Esch was on pace for another stellar season in 2019 before injuries limited him to just nine games. He managed to play only about a third of Dallas’ snaps in Week 1 before suffering a broken collarbone.

But Vander Esch got that collarbone fixed up quickly, and now he’s ready to go.

Leighton Vander Esch to active roster; Dak Prescott to IR + more Roster Moves ⬇️ — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 19, 2020

Leighton Vander Esch’s return couldn’t come at a better time for the Cowboys. Their defense currently ranks worst in the league in points allowed, giving up an average of 36 per game.

While the Cowboys can’t be expected to improve in that area entirely on his back, Vander Esch can certainly help improve things.

At 2-3, the Cowboys are in the lead in the NFC East. A win over the Cardinals tonight would go a long way towards getting some of their confidence back.

What kind of an impact will Vander Esch have for the Cowboys tonight?