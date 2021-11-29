Cowboys Get Promising Monday News On Ezekiel Elliott

A report after the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving loss to the Las Vegas Raiders indicated that Mike McCarthy and the team’s offense might be without Ezekiel Elliott for this week’s upcoming game against the New Orleans Saints. The star running back has been battling a nagging knee injury and ESPN insider Ed Werder suggested that the organization will consider giving him some time off to get healthy.

However, Elliot’s designation at practice on Monday implies that the Cowboys will do nothing of the sort.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Elliott was a full participant at practice on Monday despite his ongoing knee trouble. That can only be interpreted to be a good sign for the Cowboys that the three-time Pro Bowl will be ready to go by the time Dallas takes on New Orleans on Thursday night.

For the #Cowboys, RB Zeke Elliott (knee) was a full participant, a sign he’s preparing to play through the ailment Thursday. https://t.co/BDX09xBCyT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2021

Elliott’s practice status almost completely contradicts the attitude with the Cowboys organization after last Thursday’s overtime loss to the Raiders. McCarthy added to the worry about the 26-year-old’s status when he said he was “concerned” for the All-Pro running back.

“I am concerned because he’s a warrior,” the Cowboys head coach said of Elliott last Friday. “He was fighting to get back in there Thursday. Zeke’s running style is ferocious.”

However, after a restful weekend, it sounds like Elliott might not miss anytime after all, which can only be seen as a positive for Dallas.

In 11 games this season, Elliott has 720 rushing yards, 228 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns. Alongside Tony Pollard, he forms one of the most dynamic running back duos in the league in 2021 and a pivotal piece of the Cowboys explosive offense.

Time will tell how Elliott’s situation develops throughout the week, but as of Monday it looks like he’ll be suiting up to help lead Dallas against New Orleans in a few days.