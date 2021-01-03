The Cowboys Made A Huge Mistake Late Against Giants

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas has the ball and is trailing New York, 23-19, with less than five minutes to play.

The Cowboys should probably be trailing by just one point, though. Dallas made an extremely questionable decision on New York’s scoring drive.

New York completed a pass to put itself in 50-yard field goal range. However, the Giants’ completion was skeptical. The ball appeared to hit the ground as the Giants’ wide receiver brought the ball in.

The Cowboys failed to challenge the play, though, allowing the Giants to snap the ball and kick a field goal. The kick was good, extending the Giants’ lead to four points.

The decision to not challenge isn’t really on Mike McCarthy, as he didn’t have a good view of the play. However, it is on whoever is in the coaching booth for the Cowboys, looking over the replays.

So Mike McCarthy doesn't go for 2 earlier and he doesn't challenge that catch by Pettis? — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 3, 2021

I don't know who is responsible from the coaches' booth to help with the reviews, but that was too big of a catch there to not challenge, especially with all the timeouts. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 3, 2021

Cowboys fans are pretty furious with the lack of a challenge.

WHY WOULDN’T YOU CHALLENGE THAT???? — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) January 3, 2021

I would like to point out that McCarthy isn’t the one looking at replays and deciding if he should challenge. Someone up top failed them there. — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) January 3, 2021

The Cowboys are hoping that this one will not come back to bite them.

