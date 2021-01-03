The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The Cowboys Made A Huge Mistake Late Against Giants

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Sunday against the Giants.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 03: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during warmups prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on January 03, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas has the ball and is trailing New York, 23-19, with less than five minutes to play.

The Cowboys should probably be trailing by just one point, though. Dallas made an extremely questionable decision on New York’s scoring drive.

New York completed a pass to put itself in 50-yard field goal range. However, the Giants’ completion was skeptical. The ball appeared to hit the ground as the Giants’ wide receiver brought the ball in.

The Cowboys failed to challenge the play, though, allowing the Giants to snap the ball and kick a field goal. The kick was good, extending the Giants’ lead to four points.

The decision to not challenge isn’t really on Mike McCarthy, as he didn’t have a good view of the play. However, it is on whoever is in the coaching booth for the Cowboys, looking over the replays.

Cowboys fans are pretty furious with the lack of a challenge.

The Cowboys are hoping that this one will not come back to bite them.

Dallas and New York are playing on FOX.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.