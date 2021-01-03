Watch: Major Officiating Controversy In Giants vs. Cowboys

The New York Giants are going to hang on against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, but the finish was not without controversy.

New York defeated Dallas, 23-19, on Sunday afternoon, following a crazy late-game fumble “recovery” by running back Wayne Gallman.

The Giants’ running back rushed for a first down, but lost control of the ball as he went to the ground. There was a significant pileup on the ball, with the Cowboys appearing to gain possession, at least for a moment. One referee signaled that Dallas had come up with the ball.

However, another ref overruled him, saying that Gallman had possession of the ball while he was on the ground.

Does Wayne Gallman have possession here? pic.twitter.com/MeMNtZ7Vf8 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 3, 2021

The play was then taken to the replay booth, where we appeared to see Gallman with control of the ball on the ground.

It wasn’t 100 percent conclusive, but it was pretty close.

New York is now still alive for a playoff berth, as the Giants finish the season at 6-10. Joe Judge’s team will make the playoffs if the Washington Football Team loses to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

The Eagles and the Football Team are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.