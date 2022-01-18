Cowboys Have 21 Unrestricted Free Agents This Offseason

The Dallas Cowboys have a chunk of UFAs going into this offseason and a few of them are fairly important players.

One of them is defensive end Randy Gregory, who formed a strong partnership with rookie Micah Parsons. Gregory finished the season with 19 total tackle (15 solo), six sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and an interception.

Receiver Michael Gallup will also be scheduled to hit the open market. Gallup was a strong third option for Dallas behind Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb and finished with 445 yards along with two touchdowns.

Cedrick Wilson is another regular that’s going to be a UFA after he finished with 602 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season.

The Cowboys may not be able to keep both Gallup and Wilson so that will likely be a tough decision there.

Tight end Dalton Schultz will also be going to market, as well as lot of defensive players such as Jayron Kearse, Leighton Vander Esch, Keanu Neal, Malik Hooker, Maurice Canady, Brent Urban, etc.

Here’s the full list of players, courtesy of Jon Machota: