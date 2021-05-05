Cowboys Have Announced Every Rookie’s Jersey Number

The Dallas Cowboys added 11 players to their ranks via the NFL Draft this past week. And the Cowboys wasted no time giving them their jersey numbers for their rookie years.

On Wednesday, the Cowboys unveiled the jersey numbers for their 2021 rookie draft class. In accordance with the new NFL guidelines on jersey number ranges, several players got numbers that they wouldn’t have previously.

The most outstanding change is rookie first-round pick Micah Parsons getting No. 11, which he wore in college. Defensive end Chauncey Golston got No. 59, while linebacker Jabril Cox for No. 48 for his.

Here is the full list of jersey numbers for the Cowboys’ new draft class:

LB Micah Parsons – 11

CB Kelvin Joseph – 24

DT Osa Odighizua – 75

DE Chauncey Golston – 59

CB Nahshon Wright – 40

LB Jabril Cox – 48

OT Josh Ball – 76

WR Simi Fehoko – 81

DT Quinton Bohanna – 98

CB Israel Mukuamu – 38

OG Matt Farniok – 68

New rules. New Cowboys. New numbers. Get all the details on number updates for Micah Parsons, and other #DallasCowboys ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/roSfZNC3oE pic.twitter.com/s0cM7bVe7r — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 5, 2021

Numbers for the over a dozen undrafted free agents (UDFAs) haven’t been released yet. But we may see at least a few with non-traditional numbers heading into training camp.

Other NFL teams will start releasing their jersey numbers too, and we could see a lot of very unique ones. Wide receivers and running backs getting single digit numbers will probably be the most common change we see.

Which Cowboys rookies will you buy a jersey for?