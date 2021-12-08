Cowboys Have Another Concerning Injury To Worry About

For the past few weeks, fans of the Dallas Cowboys have heard all about running back Ezekiel Elliott’s knee injury.

The star running back has clearly been hampered by the issue this season. On Wednesday, however, Elliott told the media his knee is finally starting to feel better and he can’t make it worse by playing on it.

That’s good news, but could be even better news for the Cowboys after Wednesday’s latest hit. According to a report from Cowboys insider Todd Archer, there is a chance backup running back Tony Pollard might not be able to go.

He said it’s not “red-alert” yet, but noted that Pollard is “banged up.”

“There is some concern – maybe not red-alert – about Tony Pollard’s availability Sunday with that foot injury,” Archer said. “With Ezekiel Elliott dealing with the knee issue, Pollard banged up, that’s why they added Ito Smith to PS. Corey Clement the other RB on the 53-man roster.”

Dallas added veteran running back Ito Smith to the practice squad. The team also has veteran running back Corey Clement on the active 53-man roster.

If Pollard can’t go and with Elliott still battling a knee issue, the Cowboys might have to rely on the arm of star quarterback Dak Prescott.

Dallas faces off against the Washington Football Team this weekend. A win would give the Cowboys a stranglehold on the division.