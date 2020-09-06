Yesterday was cutdown day for the Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFL. There is a lot of player movement around the league today as a result.

More than a dozen players have been claimed off waivers, and the Cowboys got on the board by plucking former Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Malik Turner. The former Illinois standout was released by the Packers yesterday after signing with the team in August.

Turner appeared in 21 games for the Seahawks over the last two season. In 2019, he played in 15 regular season contests and even made three starts, plus a start in the playoffs.

Turner caught 15 passes for 245 yards and one touchdown for Seattle last year.

When the Cowboys unveiled their initial 53-man roster yesterday, it included six wide receivers. Three of them–Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and rookie CeeDee Lamb–will be fixtures in the offense this fall.

Turner will now compete with Noah Brown and Cedrick Wilson for playing time. Another wideout, Ventell Bryant, is working his way back from a knee injury and could begin the season on short-term IR.

The Dallas Cowboys begin the 2020 season next Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams.