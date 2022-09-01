Cowboys Have Given Out Tony Romo's No. 9 To New Player

Tony Romo wore No. 9 throughout his career with the Dallas Cowboys. His number wasn't retired, but fans are very protective of it because of all the memorable moments Romo had in Dallas.

Though it probably won't sit well with their fans, the Cowboys are allowing an offensive player on their roster to wear No. 9 this season.

According to the Cowboys' official website, wide receiver KaVontae Turpin will wear No. 9 for his first year in Dallas.

Turpin, the MVP of the 2022 USFL season, solidified his spot on the Cowboys' roster with an electric preseason.

On Aug. 20, Turpin had a pair of special teams touchdowns against the Los Angeles Chargers. He had a 98-yard kick return and an 86-yard punt return.

Turpin wore No. 2 during the preseason.

While fans may not be thrilled about Turpin wearing Romo's jersey number, all will be forgiven if he's making plays this fall.