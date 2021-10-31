Cowboys Have Made An Official Decision On Dak Prescott

After days of speculation, the Dallas Cowboys finally revealed the status of star quarterback Dak Prescott less than two hours before tonight’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Dak has been ruled OUT of the game against the Vikings tonight. He has been battling a leg injury and barely practiced this past week.

Per the report, Dak Prescott warmed up for the game in hopes of playing it. But his pregame warmups apparently didn’t help with the issue he’s been having.

With Dak ruled out, Cooper Rush is slated to start in his place. Rush has never started an NFL game and has just three passes in his career – all of which came in 2017. Third-year quarterback Will Grier will serve as Rush’s backup.

Rush has gotten some limited spot duty this season. He has taken less than 20 snaps since 2018 – not touching the ball once on any of them.

Dak Prescott will be inactive tonight for the @dallascowboys, per source. Cooper Rush will start and Will Grier will be the backup vs. the @Vikingsp. Pre-game warm-ups for @Dak did nothing to change expectations. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 31, 2021

Dak Prescott has been enjoying one of his best seasons ever despite coming off major leg surgery last year. He has 16 touchdowns, 1,813 passing yards and a 73-percent completion rate through six games and is 5-1 as a starter.

Needless to say, Cooper Rush is going to have big shoes to fill.

The Minnesota Vikings rank in the middle of the pack on both offense and defense. But that doesn’t mean they can’t give Rush and the Cowboys fits tonight.

The game will be played at 8:20 p.m. EST and will air on NBC.