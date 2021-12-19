Cowboys Have Made Official Decision On Tony Pollard

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has been essential to the team’s ground game this season. But will a recent injury be enough to keep him off the field for a second week in a row?

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Pollard will be active for today’s game against the New York Giants. Per the report, he’s still dealing with a foot injury and probably isn’t at 100-percent. But he’s still expected to play.

Pollard has 107 carries for 602 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He’s second on the team in all three categories, but is averaging 5.6 yards per carry – a full 1.2 yards per carry better than Dallas’ leading rusher Ezekiel Elliott.

The third-year running back has only missed two games in his NFL career so far. He’s thrived as the Cowboys’ second option at running back and is having his best season to date this year.

#Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (foot) is active today, source said. Wouldn’t expect him at 100%, but he’ll be out there. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2021

Since going to the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Tony Pollard has been a steady hand in every phase of the game.

Pollard has 1,492 rushing yards in 43 games with 10 total touchdowns and 5.1 yards per carry. He’s a reliable pass catcher out of the backfield too, with 74 receptions for 559 yards over the past three seasons. He has a 78-percent catch rate too.

Suffice it to say, the Cowboys offense is better off with him than without him.

The Cowboys-Giants game will be played at 1 p.m. EST and will air on FOX.