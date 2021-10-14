Cowboys Have Notable Addition To Thursday Injury Report

The Dallas Cowboys already listed a handful of key players on their initial injury report this week, and unfortunately, it appears the hits keep on coming.

On Wednesday, cornerback Trevon Diggs, running back Ezekiel Elliott, and defensive end Randy Gregory were listed on Dallas’ injury report. Roughly 24 hours later, the Cowboys added left tackle Tyron Smith to that list.

After being a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, Smith was downgraded to a limited participant on Thursday because of a neck injury.

Smith’s status for Week 6 isn’t in jeopardy just yet, but Dallas fans are worried about this development due to the All-Pro’s history with neck injuries.

— David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 14, 2021

Smith had his 2020 season cut short due to a neck injury that required surgery. The last thing he needs is another neck injury that’ll force him to miss an extended period of time.

In September, Smith told reporters that he was feeling great heading into Week 1. His recovery from surgery went so well that he actually ditched the neck roll.

“It’s been a while since I’ve felt this good,” Smith said before the season opener. “I don’t know if you guys saw, but I usually have the huge Cowboy neck roll on. I finally took that off. The neck’s feeling normal now.”

Smith’s goal this season is to play in all 17 games. He might not be able to achieve that goal if this neck injury lingers past this week.