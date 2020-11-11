Cowboys Have Reportedly Claimed Rookie Defensive Lineman

Reinforcements are apparently on the way for the Dallas Cowboys’ defense. Moments ago, the team claimed a rookie defensive lineman off waivers.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys claimed Ron’Dell Carter. This is actually going to be Carter’s second stint with the franchise.

Dallas signed Carter as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. The Indianapolis Colts then poached Carter from the Cowboys’ practice squad back in September.

Once the Colts decided to waive Carter on Tuesday, the Cowboys decided to reunite with the James Madison product.

The #Cowboys claimed DE Ron’Dell Carter from the #Colts, per the wire. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2020

Carter was dominant in the final season of his collegiate career, registering 66 tackles, 12 sacks and a forced fumble. He’ll be reunited with former JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci, who actually started for Dallas a few weeks ago.

The timing of this pickup makes sense for Dallas since it’s currently enjoying its bye week. This means Carter has over a week to clear COVID-19 protocols in time for next weekend’s game.

In addition to claiming Carter off waivers, the Cowboys announced that Tyrone Crawford was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Crawford’s absence would most likely result in more snaps for either Bradlee Anae or Randy Gregory.