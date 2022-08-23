Cowboys Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kicker

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly going with experience in their training camp kicking battle.

According to DallasNews.com's Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys have waived Lirim Hajrullahu, who kicked in one game for Dallas and three games for the Carolina Panthers last season.

That leaves Brett Maher, who was signed earlier this summer to replace rookie Jonathan Garibay and was the Cowboys' primary kicker in 2018-19, as the lone kicker in camp.

Of course, the Cowboys could always add another specialist to compete with Maher, but more than likely, they will go into the season with the 32-year-old as their starter.

Maher spent eight games with the New Orleans Saints in 2021, converting 10-of-12 extra points and 16-of-18 field goals. For his career, he is 65-of-84 on field goals and 78-of-81 on extra points.