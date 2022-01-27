Cowboys Have Reportedly Made Decision On Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly made a decision on the future of head coach Mike McCarthy.

According to a report from USA Today reporter Jori Epstein, McCarthy will return as the team’s head coach in 2022. The head coach reportedly received assurances from the organization that he will be back.

“The assurance came as early as in conversations after the Cowboys’ 23-17 wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers and as recently as this week after Saints coach Sean Payton announced he was stepping down, a person with knowledge of the conversations told USA TODAY Sports,” the report said.

The Cowboys have assured Mike McCarthy he'll remain head coach in 2022, a source confirms to @usatodaysports. Assurance came as early as after wild-card loss; as recently as this week after Sean Payton retirement. He's focused on evals, exit interviews.

👇🏽https://t.co/qjUBzJB5YP — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 27, 2022

Earlier this offseason, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had the football world talking with a comment about McCarthy’s job security.

“I’m not going to get into any conversations that I’ve had with anybody relative to anything to do with the staff,” Jones said. “So I’ve got a lot to think about regarding these coaches. I’ve got a lot to think about regarding these scouts. I’ve got a lot to think about regarding various aspects of this organization.”

Well, it seems Jones and the rest of the organization think the best option is to bring McCarthy back for another season. Dallas learned earlier this week that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn removed himself from head coaching opportunities.

That means McCarthy and Quinn will be back for 2022. Now the team just needs to learn the future of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore – who is a candidate for several head coaching jobs.