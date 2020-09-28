Cowboys Have Responded To The Earl Thomas Speculation

Free agent safety Earl Thomas became a popular man on social media during the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks yesterday. Fans have been practically begging Dallas to sign the all-world safety ever since the Ravens cut him.

On Monday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones subtly addressed the possibility. He told the media that the team does not have plans to bring in any defensive backs this week. Jones declared that the team feels good about the players they have.

He may feel that way, but the Cowboys fan base certainly doesn’t. Countless Cowboys fans took to social media during the 38-31 loss, pleading for the team to sign Earl Thomas.

The former Seahawks and Ravens safety is a seven-time Pro Bowler who has been a free agent for a month. He was released by the Ravens after getting into a physical confrontation with a teammate.

#Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones says they aren’t bringing in any DBs this week feel good about the guys “on campus” — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Dallas’ fairly terrible defense is their biggest weakness right now. They rank 30th in points allowed and 25th in yards allowed.

That defense is practically nullifying the fact that Dallas boasts the No. 7 scoring offense and No. 1 yardage offense in the league.

The Seattle Seahawks are proof positive that adding an elite safety can vastly improve a team. And with all of the cap space the Cowboys have, Earl Thomas’ price tag isn’t a significant issue.

If Dallas’ defense continues to struggle, changes are going to have to come – one way or another.