Cowboys Have Signed Quarterback To Their Active Roster

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: A Dallas Cowboys helmet at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

For the past three weeks, the Dallas Cowboys have elevated quarterback Will Grier to the active roster. Since the front office can no longer utilize that move on Grier, it decided to officially sign him.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported that Grier has been signed to the 53-man roster.

"He will be No. 2 quarterback this Sunday at Rams behind Cooper Rush with Dak Prescott (thumb) missing a fourth straight game," Gehlken said. "Grier was out of standard elevations."

Grier, a former third-round pick from West Virginia, started his career with the Carolina Panthers. He was initially claimed off waivers by the Cowboys in September 2021.

The Cowboys will need Grier to handle their backup quarterback duties until Dak Prescott returns from his thumb injury.

Cooper Rush, meanwhile, will continue to run the first-team offense. He's 3-0 this season with 737 passing yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Cowboys will face the Los Angeles Rams this weekend in a pivotal NFC showdown.