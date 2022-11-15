Cowboys Have Surprising Division Odds After Week 10

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys takes the field prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Coming into Week 10, the Dallas Cowboys had a 21 percent chance of winning the NFC East, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Despite losing in overtime this past weekend, the Cowboys' chances of winning the division actually rose to 24 percent. That's because the Eagles fell short to the Commanders on Monday night.

The Eagles' loss to the Commanders holds more weight than the Cowboys' loss to the Packers because it was against a division opponent.

Both the Cowboys and Eagles are 2-1 against NFC East teams this year. The Eagles currently hold the tiebreaker.

The Cowboys and Eagles will meet again on Dec. 24. That matchup will take place at AT&T Stadium.

If the Cowboys want to make a strong push to win the division, they'll need to put together a lengthy winning streak.

At the moment, the Eagles are in first place in the NFC East with an 8-1 record.