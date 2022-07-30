Cowboys Hosted Former First-Round Pass Rusher For Workout

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

In addition to hosting practice this Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys brought in pass rusher Takk McKinley for a workout.

McKinley played for the Cleveland Browns in 2021. He had 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Unfortunately for McKinley, last season was cut short due to a torn Achilles. However, it was reported a few weeks ago that he was recovering quite well.

If McKinley ends up on the Cowboys, he'll reunite with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Quinn was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons when they selected McKinley in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

McKinley had 79 tackles, 45 quarterback hits and 17.5 sacks while playing in Quinn's scheme.

The Cowboys aren't the only team that has shown interest in McKinley this summer. It turns out the Browns have interest in re-signing him.

McKinley has struggled to revert to his 2018 form, but reuniting with Quinn could help him get back on the right track.