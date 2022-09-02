Cowboys Hosting All-Pro Offensive Lineman: Fans React

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are seeking out some help along the offensive line. It appears that help could soon be on the way.

The Cowboys are hosting All-Pro offensive lineman Jason Peters today. He's currently undergoing a physical and plans to meet with Jerry Jones following the meeting.

As long as the physical goes well, it appears it's only a matter of time before Peters signs with the NFC East franchise.

"The Cowboys are apparently keeping their options wide open when it comes to offensive tackle depth and replacing injured left tackle Tyron Smith in the starting lineup. Free agent Jason Peters, the former longtime starter with division rival Philadelphia, is expected to visit the Cowboys this week," said Rob Phillips, via the team's website.

A significant development in Dallas, and one that could have pretty drastic implications for the NFC East.

Currently, Tyler Smith is in line to start at left tackle for the Dallas Cowboys this upcoming season. However, if the Cowboys sign Jason Peters the team could do some shuffling around at the offensive line.

Keep an eye out here. It appears Peters could soon be house-hunting in Dallas.