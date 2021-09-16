Cowboys Have Added Another Player To Injury Report

The Spun

Mike McCarthy looks on at MetLife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 03: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during warmups prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on January 03, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Since opening up against their season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers one week ago, the Dallas Cowboys have been inundated with injuries.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup (calf) will miss multiple games, and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is out at least 6-to-8 weeks after surgery to repair a broken foot. Additionally, defensive end Randy Gregory is currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

This afternoon, Dallas added safety Damontae Kazee to its injury report for practice. Kazee, who played 80% of the defensive snaps against Tampa Bay and recorded two tackles and a forced fumble, was limited today with a thigh injury.

His partner at safety, Donovan Wilson, is dealing with a groin issue of his own and has not participated in practice this week.

It’s not a great sign for the Cowboys that they are dealing with a multitude of injuries on defense as they are about to go face the Los Angeles Chargers, who boast an offense that is led by Justin Herbert, one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL.

We’ll see what new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has up his sleeve to defend Herbert on Sunday.

