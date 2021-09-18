The Cowboys Will Be Missing 3 Key Players On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys will look to rebound from a close Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with tomorrow’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. They’ll be a bit short handed on the defensive side.

We’ve seen a huge rash of injuries across the NFL, just a week into the season. Dallas is no different. Three of the team’s Week 1 defensive starters will be out.

DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory will be absent up front. The former will be out for upwards of two months after having foot surgery. Gregory was added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week.

Now safety Donovan Wilson has also been ruled out. He’s dealing with a groin issue, leaving the Cowboys down yet another defensive player ahead of a date with Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

Cowboys have ruled out S Donovan Wilson (groin) for Sunday’s game at Chargers. Defense will be without three of 11 starters from Week 1, including DEs Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory. Gregory was the defensive captain. Wilson not traveling to Los Angeles. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 18, 2021

Lawrence finished with five tackles, including a forced fumble, during last week’s dramatic 31-29 loss to Tampa. Gregory had one tackle and a fumble recovery, while Wilson went without a tackle, but did get a hit on Tom Brady.

The Chargers offense was up-and-down in Week 1, but the team pulled out a 20-16 win over the Washington Football Team. Herbert threw for 337 yards and a touchdown, while Keenan Allen and Mike Williams combined for 182 yards on the outside, with Williams hauling in the score.

L.A. is a 3.5-point favorite in the game. It is set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from L.A.’s SoFi Stadium. CBS has Sunday afternoon’s broadcast.