Cowboys Insider Addresses Jamal Adams Trade Rumors

Earlier Friday afternoon, a report emerged suggesting the Dallas Cowboys were interested in trading for safety Jamal Adams.

“The Cowboys are seriously in play now that they confirmed the Jets want 1st and 3rd round picks for Adams,” Jets insider Gary Myers said. The Cowboys showed interest in Adams during the 2019 season as well.

However, just a few hours after that initial report came out, a Cowboys insider suggested Dallas was not interested in Adams after all. Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News poured cold water on the rumors.

“I was told no interest right now in Jamal Adams from the Cowboys perspective,” he said on Twitter. “Adams and Jets have held talks about a new deal since January. Source said there isn’t any animosity between the sides.”

Before the trade deadline in 2019, the Cowboys were reportedly close to pulling off a trade for the All-Pro safety.

According to multiple reports, Adams wanted to be traded to Dallas, where he would be able to sign a longterm deal. However, the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement before the deadline.

Earlier this offseason, Jets general manager Joe Douglas said the plan is to make Adams a Jet for life. “Jamal is an unbelievable player. We’re excited about Jamal. The plan is for Jamal to be a Jet for life,” Douglas said just a few months ago.

It sounds like no trade is imminent.