Cowboys Insider Addresses Theory About Zeke’s Fumbling Issue

The Dallas Cowboys game plan on Monday night was simple. Make sure Ezekiel Elliott gets the football early and often. However, Ezekiel literally and figuratively fumbled his chance to put the team on his back.

Elliott fumbled twice in the first half against the Cardinals, which resulted in easy touchdown opportunities for Kyler Murray and Co.

Immediately after the Cowboys’ loss to the Cardinals, there were theories floating on social media about why Elliott is fumbling the football at an alarming clip – he has five fumbles this season alone.

One of the theories is that Elliott is fumbling because of his long sleeves. According to Cowboys insider David Helman, that theory wouldn’t make any sense since we’ve seen Elliott take care of the football while wearing long sleeves in the past.

This "Zeke is fumbling because sleeves" stuff feels like some bad memory on y'all's part. Long Sleeve Zeke & Long Sleeve Dak was, like, a capital "T" Thing in 2018 when they won 7 of 8. I dunno why he can't hold on to the ball. But I don't think it's that. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 20, 2020

Following the game, Elliott took full responsibility for his fumbles.

“I’m just going to keep saying it over and over – I started the game out with two fumbles, gave the ball away and gave them all the momentum they need to go take off,” Elliott said. “ I want to say I’m sorry and this one is on me. I need to be better.”

Elliott needs to have a bounce-back game this weekend against Washington.

If the Cowboys can’t get back in the win column this Sunday, heads will roll in Dallas.