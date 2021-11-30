Cowboys Insider Offers New Update On WR Amari Cooper

The Dallas Cowboys have been without starting wide receiver Amari Cooper for the past two games after he tested positive for COVID-19. He’s been aiming for a Week 13, Thursday return, but there’s still some question as to whether or not that will be possible by kickoff.

Late on Tuesday afternoon, Cowboys insider Todd Archer provided an important update on Cooper’s status.

The ESPN reporter shared Dallas’ latest injury report which didn’t have the Pro Bowl receiver on it. However, that’s because Cooper has yet to be activated as of Tuesday, just over 48 hours before Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

The insider continued by saying that tomorrow will be a crucial day for Cooper to ramp back up his conditioning if he hopes to take the field the following day.

Cowboys appear “healthy,” but Amari Cooper has not been activated yet. Big day for him tomorrow related to his conditioning before he is OK to play vs. Saints. pic.twitter.com/hicuF7zVnH — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 30, 2021

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy echoed a similar sentiment earlier in the day. He said that Cooper is back in the building but is still dealing with a cough that’s caused some concern about his ability to be ready by Thursday.

McCarthy explained that the veteran wide receiver will need to get back on the practice field in some capacity to have any shot at playing against the Saints.

“My gut would be if he doesn’t practice tomorrow, I don’t see him going to the game,” the Cowboys head coach told reporters.

Dallas certainly felt the effects of not having Cooper or team-leading receiver CeeDee Lamb in last Thursday’s overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The team was hoping to be back at full strength for an important NFC matchup with the Saints, but it seems like that’s far from a certainty at this point.

Time will tell if Cooper’s status improves overnight and if he’ll be ready to practice on Wednesday.