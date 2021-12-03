The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Cowboys Insider Had Telling Comment About Amari Cooper Before Kickoff

Amari Cooper catching a pass in the Dallas Cowboys away uniform.ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys makes a catch in the opening drive against the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Cowboys fans were expecting to see a full dose of wideout Amari Cooper on Thursday night vs. the Saints. However, he didn’t even take the field during Dallas’ first offensive possession. The writing may have been on the wall.

A Cowboys insider watched all of the team’s warmups ahead of Thursday night’s game. Cooper didn’t do much during the team’s 7-on-7 drill and didn’t participate at all in 11-on-11.

Cooper either isn’t 100 percent or wasn’t in the Cowboys’ game-plan on a short week.

“Anyone with Cowboys WR Amari Cooper in their fantasy lineup tonight may want to reconsider based on pregame warmups,” reported Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “Cooper mostly watched in 7-on-7 and didn’t take a single rep in 11-on-11. Proceed with caution in Cooper’s first game back from COVID-19.”

Amari Cooper missed the Cowboys’ last two games after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He was removed from the list on Wednesday, which didn’t give him much time to condition for Thursday’s game.

It’s plausible the Dallas Cowboys are saving Amari Cooper for the second half of tonight’s game. They need to keep him fresh considering he’s probably rusty after a long layoff.

So far, Cooper hasn’t been a contributor for the Cowboys offense. The Cowboys and Saints are scoreless late in the first quarter.

Catch all the NFL action right now on FOX.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.