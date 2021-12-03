Cowboys Insider Had Telling Comment About Amari Cooper Before Kickoff

Cowboys fans were expecting to see a full dose of wideout Amari Cooper on Thursday night vs. the Saints. However, he didn’t even take the field during Dallas’ first offensive possession. The writing may have been on the wall.

A Cowboys insider watched all of the team’s warmups ahead of Thursday night’s game. Cooper didn’t do much during the team’s 7-on-7 drill and didn’t participate at all in 11-on-11.

Cooper either isn’t 100 percent or wasn’t in the Cowboys’ game-plan on a short week.

“Anyone with Cowboys WR Amari Cooper in their fantasy lineup tonight may want to reconsider based on pregame warmups,” reported Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “Cooper mostly watched in 7-on-7 and didn’t take a single rep in 11-on-11. Proceed with caution in Cooper’s first game back from COVID-19.”

