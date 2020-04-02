Cowboys Insider Has Details On Aldon Smith Move

The Dallas Cowboys made one of the more interesting moves of the NFL offseason last night when they signed former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith to a free agent contract. Smith has not played in the league since 2015.

Substance abuse and legal issues caused Smith’s four-year hiatus from the NFL. However, he’s officially been reinstated to the league and looking forward to resuming his career.

“Life is good,” Smith wrote on Instagram after signing last night.“I’m thankful. I’m blessed. I’m a Cowboy.”

Thanks to ESPN’s Ed Werder, we now have some more background info on Dallas’ decision to sign Smith. It came at the behest of new head coach Mike McCarthy, who recently met Smith in LA.

In addition, new Dallas defensive line coach Jim Tomsula worked with Smith in San Francisco from 2011-14.

The #Cowboys have shown interest in Aldon Smith since Mike McCarthy was hired as head coach. McCarthy met Smith in person while visiting his daughter in LA. Both worked out at @JayGlazer gym. So McCarthy role was significant as was having Jim Tomsula on staff. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) April 2, 2020

Smith exploded onto the scene as a rookie in 2011, recording 14 sacks. One year later, he made the Pro Bowl and was first-team All-Pro while registering 66 tackles and 19.5 sacks.

Smith’s career started trending downhill in 2013, but if he’s truly healthy and in a good place, it will be interesting to see if he can help the Cowboys this season.