Cowboys Insider Has Honest Reaction To Team Potentially Drafting Kyle Pitts

The Dallas Cowboys have the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and not a lot of needs that need urgent addressing. So it should be no surprise that consensus top tight end Kyle Pitts is a popular pick to get taken if he’s still available.

But Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News feels people should pump the brakes on the idea. In a recent column, Gehlken argued that despite reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is “infatuated” with the Florida star, Pitts is an unnecessary luxury.

Gehlken pointed out that the Cowboys have one of the top tight end groups in the NFL already. He believes that the combination of Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz, Jeremy Sprinkle and Sean McKeon give the team plenty of depth at the position.

“On paper, arguably no position on the Cowboys’ roster is more regular-season ready than tight end. Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz and recent signing Jeremy Sprinkle form a deep stable,” Gehlken wrote. “Sean McKeon also could push for a role.”

Kyle Pitts-to-the-Cowboys is a fun conversation. For at least one draft analyst, it's also a laughable one. "I would say, 'Yes, you are wasting your time.'"

Gehlken wouldn’t go so far as to say that Kyle Pitts won’t be taken by the Cowboys. But he seems confident that the Cowboys certainly won’t trade up to go get him.

NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. and FOX Sports pundit Skip Bayless have both ridiculed the idea of moving up with their other needs.

Still, with Jerry Jones pulling the trigger on draft moves behind the scenes, anything is possible.

Will Kyle Pitts be a Dallas Cowboy?