Cowboys Insider Has New Details On Amari Cooper Decision

With the game on the line between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, Amari Cooper for some inexplicable reason wasn’t on the field. As you’d expect, the decision to keep him on the bench raised a few questions.

Jason Garrett told the media that Cooper wasn’t on the field due to the coaching staff’s rotation. Instead of having their Pro Bowl wideout as an option on fourth down, the Cowboys had Tavon Austin.

Well, it turns out that Dallas didn’t have Cooper on the field for an entirely different reason

The Cowboys limited Cooper’s snaps in the fourth because he wasn’t playing well, per Clarence Hill Jr.

According to Hill, the coaching staff didn’t believe having Cooper on fourth down would give the team the best chance to win.

It’s possible this could play a factor in contract negotiations this offseason.

Cooper is scheduled to be the top wide receiver to hit the market in free agency. We’ll see if this latest development affects his relationship with the Cowboys.

Despite all the drama surrounding Dallas, the team still has a chance at winning the NFC East.

The Cowboys need to defeat the Washington Redskins on Sunday and have the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the New York Giants.