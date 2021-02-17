Cowboys Insider Has Suggestion For Dak Prescott’s Contract

The Dallas Cowboys have a major decision to make with star quarterback Dak Prescott heading to free agency.

Dak and the Cowboys failed to come to an agreement on a contract extension before the 2020 season kicked off. Prescott played under the franchise tag, meaning he would be a free agent once again in 2021.

Well, that time is nearly here and the Cowboys still haven’t reached a new deal with their franchise quarterback. Multiple reports suggested the Cowboys want Dak to sign a five-year deal while he prefers to a sign a four-year deal.

ESPN’s Todd Archer has a solution for both parties. He thinks the Cowboys should sign Prescott to a six-year deal that voids to four years.

From ESPN:

Both sides can then claim a win. The Cowboys can get their salary-cap flexibility in the first two seasons of the deal when teams will be paying somewhat of a price because of the coronavirus pandemic (the NFL’s salary cap is projected to be down, at roughly $180 million for the next year), and Prescott can be back on the market in 2025.

Archer broke down the details of the contract, which would give both Prescott and the Cowboys what they want in the end.

Prescott wants his money and the ability to hit free agency again while he’s still relatively young. The Cowboys want a franchise quarterback and future financial flexibility.

Will they finally reach a deal?