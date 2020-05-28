Cowboys Insider Has Telling Message About Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are still in a holding pattern as far as a new contract goes. And one Cowboys insider had a telling message on Thursday.

On Thursday, NFL Network’s Jane Slater noted that Cowboys fans are very interested in the kind of money that Patrick Mahomes gets in his new deal with the Chiefs. Such a deal is likely to raise the price tag on an extension with Dak considerably.

But in response to Slater’s message that the Cowboys and Dak will wait, ESPN Cowboys insider Ed Werder said, “Until mid-July.” July 15 is the deadline for Dak to sign a contract extension with the Cowboys. If he doesn’t get one by then, he will play the 2020 season on franchise tag, and be a free agent afterwards.

Dak is reportedly seeking somewhere between $35-40 million per year. But neither side seems to be budging from their respective numbers – at least for now.

The Cowboys are 40-24 with Dak since they took him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He’s never had a losing season and is coming off a career-year despite going only 8-8.

But there’s a case to be made that Dak lost leverage with the recent arrival of former Bengals QB Andy Dalton.

There are only six weeks left until the extension deadline. Will Dak and the Cowboys get a deal done in time?