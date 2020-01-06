Cowboys Insider Has The Latest On Kris Richard

The Dallas Cowboys made their head coaching search fast and fruitful, quickly zeroing in and hiring Mike McCarthy. But one of the top assistants for the Cowboys in 2019 was passing game coordinator Kris Richard, who is considered a head coaching candidate for other teams.

It remains to be seen if Richard decides to stay on with McCarthy (assuming he’s allowed to), or if he seeks out other opportunities.

Cowboys insider Jane Slater suggests that things might be a bit up in the air between Richard and the Cowboys though.

Slater reported on Monday that Richard does not have any meetings scheduled with the team coming up.

Passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Kris Richard does not have any scheduled meetings with the #Cowboys yet per source. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 6, 2020

The 40-year-old Richard just finished his second year with the Cowboys, during which he coached the defensive backs and worked with the passing game.

Prior to joining the Cowboys, Richard spent the previous 10 years working with Pete Carroll at USC and the Seattle Seahawks.

Richard was the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator from 2015 to 2017. Seattle led the league in scoring defense in 2015, finished third in 2016, and 13th in 2017.

But with Mike Nolan all but locked in as the new defensive coordinator, McCarthy may be inclined to make wholesale changes to the coaching staff.

Will Richard return to the Dallas Cowboys in 2020?