Cowboys Insider Has The Latest On The Jason Garrett Saga

The 2019 NFL season came to an end for most of the teams in the league over the weekend. Count the Dallas Cowboys among the teams headed home early after the Philadelphia Eagles clinched the NFC East with a win over the New York Giants this weekend.

Dallas finished with an impressive win over the Washington Redskins, but it wasn’t enough to lock up a playoff spot. With the Cowboys out of the playoffs, the future of head coach Jason Garrett was very much in doubt.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Cowboys and Garrett met this afternoon. The two sides reportedly met on Monday, too.

Despite meeting for the second time, NFL insider Jane Slater revealed the Cowboys have not made a decision on Garrett.

“I’m being told there will likely be no news today on the Jason Garrett front. Meeting is over. Remaining coaches and staffers in the building heading home,” Slater reported.

All signs point to Dallas parting ways with Garrett, but the team has not made an official decision just yet. The Cowboys will do their end of year meetings this week and the organization could be giving Garrett time to speak with his assistants one last time.

