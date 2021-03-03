Cowboys Insider Has Update On Dak Prescott Contract Talks

When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys and their contract talks with Dak Prescott, no news has usually been bad news. Fortunately, it looks like there’s actually an update today, and it’s another positive one.

According to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, contract talks between the Cowboys and Dak Prescott have been progressing. Per the report, those talks are “more productive than they have been” in the past.

The Dallas Cowboys have less than one week remaining to put the franchise tag on their Pro Bowl quarterback. That would give Prescott a $37.7 million salary for the 2021 season, but keep him from going to free agency.

However, if he does hit free agency without a deal or a tag, there’s a very good chance the Cowboys lose him. There are plenty of QB-needy teams out there, and plenty who have the cap space to give Dak everything he wants.

But Watkins notes that placing the franchise tag on Dak Prescott may not adversely affect the contract talks. Those talks can run all the way into July before a deal needs to be reached, at which point Prescott would play the 2021 season on the franchise tag.

Prescott is coming off his fifth season with Dallas, who took him in the fourth round in 2016. He has made two Pro Bowls for the team and gone 42-27 as a starter, breaking records in the process.

But his 2020 campaign was cut short by a serious leg injury that ended his season after just five games. Dallas would finish the season 6-10, missing the playoffs for the third time in four years.

Will Dak Prescott and the Cowboys reach an agreement this off-season?