Cowboys Insider Has Telling Update On WR CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion this past Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he still has a shot at playing this Thursday afternoon against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Believe it or not, Lamb went through Wednesday’s practice for the Cowboys. However, he has not been cleared yet for this afternoon’s game.

According to NFL insider Ed Werder, the Cowboys are waiting for a final evaluation from an independent neurologist. If the neurologist clears Lamb, he’ll be allowed to suit up against the Raiders.

“Status of Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb for today’s game against the Raiders remains undetermined,” Werder announced on Twitter. “While team has been optimistic, the decision is not entirely in its control. NFL requires players clear a 5-step concussion protocol. Final evaluation comes from independent neurologist.”

Speaking to reporters about Lamb earlier this week, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy sounded very optimistic about the second-year wideout’s chances of playing.

“He hasn’t missed a step on a short week,” McCarthy said. “Just as we discussed on Monday, if he’s able to keep progressing through, we see him as available for the game.”

With Amari Cooper out due to a positive COVID-19 test, the Cowboys’ offense can really use Lamb this Thursday.

The Cowboys will release an official update on Lamb later today. Kickoff for the Cowboys-Raiders game is at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.