Cowboys Insider Has Update On Tyron Smith, Amari Cooper

A closeup of Tyron Smith walking onto the field with his Dallas Cowboys teammates.LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys takes the field before the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys suffered a somewhat controversial loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the 2020 season-opener.

A late offensive pass interference call allowed the Rams to escape with a 20-17 win. The loss on Sunday night was just the beginning of the bad news for the Cowboys, though.

Star offensive lineman Tyron Smith hasn’t practiced each of the past two days. To make matters worse, star wide receiver Amari Cooper was also limited in practice on Thursday afternoon.

Dallas insider Jane Slater has some good news for Cowboys fans, though. She said both Smith and Cooper should be available for the team when the take on the Atlanta Falcons this weekend.

“When I reached out on both these injuries, I was told there is not a concern that Tyron Smith and Amari Cooper won’t be available to play Sunday,” Slater said.

During the team’s game against the Rams last Sunday, Cooper paced the Cowboys with 10 receptions for 81 yards. Quarterback Dak Prescott looked his way early and often as the wideout finished with 14 targets.

Meanwhile, Tyron Smith and the Dallas offensive line took care of Aaron Donald and a vaunted Rams pass rush. The team finished with 136 rushing yards and only allowed three sacks in the loss.

Dallas takes on a Falcons squad that dropped their season-opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.