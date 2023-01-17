Cowboys Insider: Kellen Moore Has 'A Few Tricks Up His Sleeve' Tonight

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Dallas Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore and Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys look on during the first half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

When you get in the playoffs, you can't be afraid to be aggressive and lay it all on the line.

NFL Network's Jane Slater, who regularly covers the Dallas Cowboys, says we might see Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore take that very approach against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight.

Prior to the game, Slater reported on the air that the Cowboys didn't put in any new plays for this Wild Card matchup, but might use some that Moore has not dialed up much before, or ever.

Slater also said the fourth-year OC has "a few tricks up his sleeve."

"I'm told #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore has a few tricks up his sleeve tonight," Slater said. "We will see if he gets the opportunity to reach into his bag. I also fully expect them to run the ball but I think Dak Prescott and this team will put this game in Prescott’s hands and they won’t shy away from the passing game."

The Cowboys dropped a 19-3 decision to the Bucs in Week 1, but that was four months ago. We'd expect a much better offensive effort tonight.

Bucs-Cowboys will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. The winner will head to San Francisco to face the 49ers on Sunday.