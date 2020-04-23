Cowboys Insider Names 5 Players To Watch At No. 17

The Dallas Cowboys will have to wait until the mid-point of tonight’s first round before making a pick. When it is their turn, they should have a few different options to choose from.

Throughout the draft process, more than half a dozen players have been mentioned as potential targets for Dallas at No. 17. Right now, one of the team’s most experienced beat writers says fans should keep an eye on five players when the Cowboys are on the clock.

ESPN’s Todd Archer lists Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson, Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell, LSU pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson, Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray and Alabama safety Xavier McKinney as “names to consider” for Dallas. All five are on the defensive side of the ball, as most pundits expect Dallas will draft defense early.

Archer adds that the team could also trade back and possibly have a shot at Terrell, Murray and McKinney. The wild-card option in the event of a trade back: Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos.

Henderson and Terrell could help ease the loss of standout cornerback Byron Jones, while Murray would help with linebacker depth. The Cowboys have dealt with injuries at the position to Sean Lee and Leighton Vander Esch.

Chaisson is regarded as one of the most intriguing pass rushing options in the draft, while McKinney is lauded for his versatility at safety.

