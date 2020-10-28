Cowboys Insider Offers Update On QB Andy Dalton

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys dropped their second straight game – this time against the Washington Football Team.

During the game, quarterback Andy Dalton took a nasty hit from Washington linebacker Jon Bostic. Dalton was in the middle of a slide when Bostic launched towards Dalton’s head.

The Cowboys quarterback appeared to be knocked unconscious as a result of the hit. Dalton needed help getting off the field and did not return to the game after he entered the concussion protocol.

Now, several days after the hit, Dalton still has not been cleared from the protocol. According to Cowboys reporter Michael Gehlken, Dalton attended this morning’s team meeting.

However, he “hasn’t progressed enough in concussion protocol to attend position meetings.” Gehlken also noted Dalton will not practice this afternoon.

Cowboys QB Andy Dalton attended this morning’s team meeting, but he hasn’t progressed enough in concussion protocol to attend position meetings. Won’t practice today. Mike McCarthy doesn’t expect him available until “end of the week at the earliest.” Onward with Ben DiNucci. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 28, 2020

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy doesn’t expect Dalton to be available for the team until “the end of the week at the earliest.”

That means third-string quarterback Ben DiNucci will get most of the reps heading into Week 8. The former seventh-round pick came in for an injured Andy Dalton during the game against Washington.

He completed 2-of-3 passes for 39 yards and rushed one time for zero yards. The Washington defensive front sacked the young quarterback three times in his limited playing time.

This weekend, Dallas faces off against division-rival Philadelphia. We’ll have to wait and see if Dalton passes the concussion protocol in order to play on Sunday night.