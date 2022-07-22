Cowboys Insider Predicts 2022 Season Will Be Ezekiel Elliott's Last In Dallas

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a first down during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott has been an important member of the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, but at least one insider could see his time with the franchise coming to an end sooner than people expect.

During an appearance on the Washington Football Talk podcast, Bobby Pelt of 105.3 The Fan revealed that he's under the belief that Elliott is entering his final season with the Cowboys.

Pelt added that Elliott's contract is one of the worst in football.

"Zeke could rush for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns this year and I think he's still probably done here," Belt said. "They need to move on. That contract has been such an albatross for them, one of the worst deals in football and, as much as they love his toughness and things like that, it's about time to rip off the Band-Aid. He's not the same player anymore."

Elliott is under contract through 2026, but the Cowboys could cut him after this season and only take on $11.8 million in dead money.

Even though Elliott has accomplished a lot in the NFL, he's entering the 2022 season with a chip on his shoulder.

"I think every year we've got something to prove," Elliott said, via NFL.com.

Last season, Elliott had 1,002 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 237 carries. He'll need to be even better this fall if he wants to silence his loudest critics.