Cowboys Insider Uses 1 Word To Describe Russell Wilson Rumors

While Russell Wilson may have included the Dallas Cowboys on his reported list of teams he’d consider a trade to, NFL Network’s Jane Slater is insistent such a move is unlikely.

Slater has covered the Cowboys for several years and is pretty plugged in with the organization. On Friday, during an appearance on NFL Network, she broke down the reasons why a Russ/Dak Prescott trade wouldn’t make sense.

At the end of the segment, Slater said a Dallas source told her such a rumor was “laughable.”

Because 140 characters weren't enough let's put Dak vs Russell hypothetical to bed folks. Also keep in mind the Cowbous were happy to give up 1st rounders WHEN the team was healthy and a safety away from perceived success. Different year, challenges and we are talking QB!#Cowboys pic.twitter.com/MGlnyK7dDA — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) February 26, 2021

The day before, Slater cautioned her Twitter followers to not get too excited about Dallas making a deal for Wilson. Such a move would require the Cowboys putting the franchise tag on Prescott and then getting him to agree to a trade.

“The news that Russell Wilson would ok a move to Dallas has me needing to do this for Cowboys fans,” Slater said. “That Earl Thomas thing didn’t work and neither did an Aldon Smith to Seattle move despite their interest. Don’t see it happening.”

The news that Russell Wilson would ok a move to Dallas has me needing to do this for #Cowboys fans. That Earl Thomas thing didn’t work and neither did an Aldon Smith to #Seattle move despite their interest. Don’t see it happening — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) February 25, 2021

Of course, despite all of the whispers surrounding Wilson and his future with the Seahawks, there seems to be plenty of doubt around the NFL that the Pro Bowl quarterback gets dealt at all.

Such a move would be eye-opening, considering Wilson’s status and the financial cap hit he carries.