Cowboys Insider Shares Very Encouraging Dak Prescott Update

Over the weekend, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told ESPN’s Sage Steele that he could suit up for an NFL game this month if he had to. Some fans thought he was being a bit ambitious with that statement, but the latest report might just validate his previous comments.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Prescott looked sharp throwing on the run during Tuesday’s practice.

“From a physical standpoint, it would be difficult to know Dak Prescott is coming off an open ankle fracture,” Gehlken reported. “Cowboys QB looks comfortable throwing on run with accuracy. Pushed pace in 7-on-7 two-minute period. All about right for player ahead of schedule from Oct. 11 injury.”

Prescott should only get better as time goes on, as he continues to get more and more comfortable with his surgically-repaired ankle.

Despite suffering such a serious injury, Prescott has remained upbeat throughout this offseason. He even texted a few rookies from the 2021 class that he expects the Cowboys to “light up the league” this season.

“I’ve seen him around,” Cowboys rookie wide receiver Simi Fehoko said. “Obviously, he texted me a couple minutes after I got drafted, telling me to get ready to work and we’re about to go light up the league and all of that. And then I’ve seen him in the locker room here and there. He’s a cool guy, down to earth and super humble.”

Prescott has been saying for the past few months that his injury is just a minor setback for a major comeback. All that’s left for him to do is to go out there and win games for the Cowboys this fall.